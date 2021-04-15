Culture - Sports Dance show inspired by tuong to enthrall Hanoi audience A special contemporary dance show inspired by traditional classic drama (tuong) will be staged at the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Theatre in Hanoi on May 15, heard a press conference held on April 14.

Culture - Sports Floating cakes for Cold Foods Festival The third day of the third lunar month is the Cold Foods Festival of Vietnamese people. During this day, every household prepare traditional floating cakes, ‘banh troi’ (made of bits of brown sugar wrapped in glutinous rice paste and cooked by scalding in boiling water) and ‘banh chay’ (glutinous rice balls with mung beans filling, served in fragrant sweet soup) to offer to their ancestors.