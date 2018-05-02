92 million USD worth of G-bonds raised in May 2 auctions. (Photo: VNA)



– The State Treasury of Vietnam raised over 2.1 trillion VND (92.08 million USD) via Government bond (G-bond) auctions in the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on May 2.The auctions offered a total of 5 trillion VND (219.25 million USD) worth of G-bonds with different maturities. Four tenures were offered at the HNX, including five-year and seven-year bonds valued at 1 trillion VND (43.85 million USD) each alongside 10-year and 15-year bonds valued at 1.95 trillion VND (85.5 million USD) each.The auction of five-year bonds mobilized 64 billion VND (2.8 million USD) at the average interest rate of 2.97 percent per year. The rate was the same as that during the previous auction on April 24.Some 1.045 trillion VND (45.8 million USD) worth of 10-year bonds were sold at the average yield rate of 4.15 percent per year in two auctions, 0.05 percent higher than those in April 18.A combined 1 trillion VND (43.85 million USD) worth of 15-year bonds were purchased at the average yield rate of 4.5 percent in two auctions, an increase of 0.03 percent per year from the April 24 event.No bond was sold at the seven-year bond auction.The State Treasury of Vietnam has raised more than 48.57 trillion VND (2.13 billion USD) worth of G-bonds since the beginning of 2018.The National Financial Supervisory Commission has predicted that the G-bond market in 2018 will see modest changes against last year, thanks to the economic growth of more than 6.7 percent and inflation of below 4 percent.The value of G-bonds issued in 2018 is estimated at some 180 trillion VND (7.92 billion USD), with the focus being on long-term maturity and keeping the interest rate at low levels.G-bonds worth 159.9 trillion VND (7.03 billion USD) and having an average maturity of 13.52 years, up 4.81 years against 2016, were issued last year. The bonds had an average annual interest rate of some 6.07 percent, down 0.2 percentage points against 2016, according to the Ministry of Finance.-VNA