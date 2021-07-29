Sci-Tech Vietnam secures three golds at International Chemistry Olympiad All Vietnamese candidates at the 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2021) won medals, which consisted of three gold and one silver medals.

Sci-Tech Local startups find silverlining during COVID-19 pandemic For many startups, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare. However, the pandemic has also opened up a number of new opportunities for those prepared to innovate.

Sci-Tech 92,000 spam subscriptions blocked Vietnamese telecommunications businesses have prevented more than 92,000 subscriptions from spreading spam calls, and more than 35 million fake calls in the first six months of the year, said the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese PhD students in Russia research post COVID-19 recovery model An experience exchange on treatment and management during the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the introduction of post-COVID-19 recovery model for patients with severe pneumonia was organised at Pletnev hospital, Moscow.