Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (fourth from left) takes a photo with students in Thanh Hoa (Source: VNA)

– The Action Month for Children 2019 was launched at a ceremony held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on May 25, calling for joint efforts to help poor children and those from ethnic minority groups.Speaking at the event, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said the action month is held annually in June to boost the “all people care fore, educate and protect children” movement; and encourage agencies, organisations, families and individuals to implement policies, plans and projects related to children.Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that 2019 is the 30th year Vietnam has implemented the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 25th year the action month for children has been launched.However, many people have yet had full and right awareness of 25 basic rights of children, he said.Therefore, along with organizing movements, it is important to increase the dissemination of information to help ministries, sectors and people from all walks of life to well fulfill their responsibility and duties for child rights.The Deputy PM advised people to avoid using violence to educate children, but listen to their ideas and opinions.Dam asked ministries, sectors and localities to effectively implement policies and programmes for children, and exert efforts to narrow the gap related to development opportunities of children in different regions, especially poor and ethnic minority children.The action month will include various activities, including communication campaigns to raise public awareness of preventing drowning, and violence and sexual abuse against children, and activities to call on the entire society to join hands to help poor and ethnic minority children, with the focus on the implementation of a project to mobilize social resources to support children living in extremely disadvantageous communes in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during the 2019-2025 period.On this occasion, Deputy PM Dam, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Thanh Hoa province granted gifts and scholarships to local poor children.-VNA