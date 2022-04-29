Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025
The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDa Lat among world's top destinations for flowers
Da Lat enters world’s 3 most beautiful flower viewing spots, according to a survey of Booking.com.
See more
InfographicIndia-Vietnam Relations: Strong and Getting Stronger
Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action programme materialising the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.
InfographicVietnam, Singapore strengthen cooperation across the board
Singapore-Vietnam ties have grown from strength to strength since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1973.
InfographicHonourable traditions of Communist Party of Vietnam
While leading Vietnam’s revolution, the Communist Party of Vietnam has upheld several honourable traditions.
InfographicUnity is the Party's strength
Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.
InfographicFive outstanding achievements of Vietnam at UNSC during 2020-2021 tenure
Vietnam had a successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, a difficult period for the world and the UNSC in particular due to complicated, uncertain and unprecedented developments in the world.