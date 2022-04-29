Politics Infographic India-Vietnam Relations: Strong and Getting Stronger Vietnam and India established their diplomatic relations in 1972 and upgraded the ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016. They are working to implement an action programme materialising the partnership for 2021-2023. They always support each other and regularly exchange delegation across all levels, particularly high-level ones.

Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.