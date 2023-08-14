Illustrative image (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health has sent a dispatch to authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces requesting active response to COVID-19 as the number of new infected cases globally surged by 80% last month.



In its recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified the new EG.5 sub-variant of Omicron as a "significant concern."



The report also revealed that during July 10-August 6, there were nearly 1.5 million new infections worldwide, marking an 80% increase compared to the previous four weeks. However, the number of COVID-19-related deaths fell by 57%, totaling 2,500 cases.



Accordingly, cities and provinces were urged to seriously follow the Government and Prime Minister’s directives on pandemic prevention and control, effectively realise the Government’s Resolution and the Health Ministry’s guidelines on prevention and control of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease.



Assoc. Prof Tran Dac Phu, former Director of the ministry’s General Department of Preventive Medicine, said in the current context, Vietnam needs to continue closely monitoring the WHO's information on the transmissibility and virulence of new variants, including the EG.5 sub-variant.



Preventive measures in the public should continue, such as wearing masks in high-risk areas, regularly washing hands and receiving vaccination, and others, he said./.