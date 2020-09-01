At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

More than 130 photos on the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and close, comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people are on display at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane.Jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).Speaking at the opening ceremony on September 1, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Buangean Saphouvong said the exhibition gives insight into milestones in bilateral ties as well as the achievements posted by the two countries over recent decades, which contributed to enhancing and tightening their relationship.The exhibition will last until September 3.Meanwhile, Vietnam’s National Day was also observed by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei on August 30, with various cultural, arts, and sporting activities held that drew the participation of representatives from several Brunei ministries and foreign embassies in the country.Vietnam and Brunei set up a comprehensive partnership in 2019, and are working to raise bilateral trade to 500 million USD in 2022./.