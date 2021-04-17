Culture - Sports Seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival opens in HCM City The seventh Japan-Vietnam Festival (JVF) opened at the September 23 Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 on April 17 with a host of activities.

Culture - Sports Art programme celebrates Ethnic Group Cultural Day An art programme highlighting cultures of Vietnam’s ethnic groups took place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi’s outskirts on April 16 to mark the Vietnam Ethnic Group Cultural Day.

Culture - Sports Exhibition of Ninh Thuan - Quang Nam Cham culture underway An exhibition on the cultural heritage of Cham ethnic people in the central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Quang Nam is underway in Ninh Thuan on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the liberation of the province (April 16, 1975-2021) and the liberation of the southern region and national reunification on April 30.