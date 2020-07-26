Activities mark war invalids, martyrs’ day
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Vietnam Red Cross Society have presented five houses to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in the central province of Quang Tri, along with 100 gift packages to policy beneficiaries in the locality.
Addressing the event, which was part of activities to mark the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh expressed deep gratitude towards the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, veterans, relatives of martyrs, and those who rendered service to the nation.
He asked departments, sectors and local authorities to continue implementing the Party and State’s policies for the beneficiaries.
On the occasion, Deputy PM Binh visited and presented gifts to Dang Sy Luc, a severely wounded veteran in Ai Tu village, Trieu Ai commune, TrieuPhong district.
He also offered incense to martyrs in the Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery. He also laid a wreath at Quang Tri ancient citadel to commemorate soldiers who sacrificed their lives for peace, independence and freedom of the country.
The same day, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and city officials visited and presented gifts to war veterans in nursing centres in the northern province of Ha Nam./.