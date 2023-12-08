World Indonesia greenlights TikTok’s collaboration with GoTo Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Indonesia's PT Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) to establish an e-commerce platform.

World Singapore, China plan mutual 30-day visa-free entry Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 7.

World Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to build floating solar plants Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PLN is partnering with Saudi Arabia's energy company, ACWA Power, to build two floating solar power plants on Lake Singkarak in West Sumatra and Saguling Reservoir in West Java.

World Songkran festival of Thailand recognised UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage The Songkran festival of Thailand has been formally recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).