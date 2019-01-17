Can Tho city will receive ADB support to develop high-tech agriculture. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will receive support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to improve agriculture infrastructure and develop high-tech agriculture.In a meeting with city leaders on January 16, ADB Country Director for Vietnam Eric Sidgwick suggested Can Tho join its capacity development technical assistance (CDTA) project and the technical assistance for high-tech agriculture project, which contain a variety of programmes like building rice and fruit production areas and husbandry areas applying advanced technology, and developing an international-standard farm produce consumption channel.Besides technical training to help farmers cultivate safe farm produce that fits food safety and hygiene standards of the EU and the US, the ADB will support the city to improve human resources in the agro-forestry-fishery sector and attract investment in agricultural production, processing and consumption.The projects, using the ordinary capital resources (OCR) and Asian Development Fund (ADF) through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, also look to study consumption markets, seek stable distribution channels for local farm produce and build a sustainable agriculture value chain, he added.He also said the city should outline agricultural development plans and identify its strategic products and partners for the projects.According to Vice Chairwoman of the city People’s Committee Vo Thi Hong Anh, the local agricultural sector is focusing on developing high-quality varieties of plants and livestock.The city will create favourable conditions for the ADB experts to work in the city, and support the bank with administrative procedures so the projects can be implemented in an effective and prompt manner, Anh said.-VNA