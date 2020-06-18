Business Vietcombank plans to raise charter capital via share issuance The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) plans to increase its charter capital for the 2020-2021 period by paying dividends in shares and issuing additional shares, according to documents of the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for June 26.

Business Techcombank to issue 4.7mn shares to employees The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) plans to issue 4.7 million shares to current employees under its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), at a price of 10,000 VND (0.43 USD) per share.

Business “Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets Thieu lychee, a specialty of Luc Ngan district, northern Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Business First 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrive The first batch of 500 live pigs imported from Thailand arrived at a quarantine area in north-central Nghe An province on June 18.