ADB helps Cambodia build two ports
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting Cambodia's Kep province in constructing two standard ports for the fisheries and tourism sectors.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting Cambodia's Kep province in constructing two standard ports for the fisheries and tourism sectors.
Local newspaper Khmer Times quoted Vao Sokha, Kep deputy governor as saying that provincial officials and the ADB working team are working on the projects to establish the ports’ locations.
The work is part of the ADB Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project, which has a 100 million USD budget to fund projects in Cambodia’s four coastal provinces, Sokha said.
The project’s 50 million USD cost will come from ADB (10 million USD), the Asean Infrastructure Fund (10 million USD) and form the French government’s development arm Agence Francaise Development (30 million USD).
ADB said that the project will help the fisheries sector to prop up adaptation and mitigation measures specifically tailored to each coastal and marine ecosystem, enhance climate-resilient post-harvest infrastructure, and bolster investment in safe and sustainable value chains as well as financing for marine fisheries management.
Kep province is also building a 1.6-million USD tourism port, located in Koh Tonsay Island, about 4.5 kilometres off Kep province’s coast. The construction is proceeding under the ADB Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth Project Phase II./.
Local newspaper Khmer Times quoted Vao Sokha, Kep deputy governor as saying that provincial officials and the ADB working team are working on the projects to establish the ports’ locations.
The work is part of the ADB Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project, which has a 100 million USD budget to fund projects in Cambodia’s four coastal provinces, Sokha said.
The project’s 50 million USD cost will come from ADB (10 million USD), the Asean Infrastructure Fund (10 million USD) and form the French government’s development arm Agence Francaise Development (30 million USD).
ADB said that the project will help the fisheries sector to prop up adaptation and mitigation measures specifically tailored to each coastal and marine ecosystem, enhance climate-resilient post-harvest infrastructure, and bolster investment in safe and sustainable value chains as well as financing for marine fisheries management.
Kep province is also building a 1.6-million USD tourism port, located in Koh Tonsay Island, about 4.5 kilometres off Kep province’s coast. The construction is proceeding under the ADB Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth Project Phase II./.