World Cambodia hopes for more visitors despite 3,000 USD deposit Cambodia Airports, which has been developing three international airports in the country, is looking forward to seeing travellers back to the Kingdom despite strict government health measures and a prolonged suspension of tourist visas to foreigners, according to the Khmer Times.

World Indonesia spends nearly 50 million USD on Jakarta subway services The Indonesian Government has approved a budget package worth 700 billion Rp (close to 50 million USD) to assist subway transport services in Jakarta, unveiled Governor of the capital Anies Baswedan.

World Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions, and share the burden and responsibility to ensure the success of the repatriation and reintegration process for refugees.