Society Entertainment areas, restaurants in HCM City to close in wake of COVID-19 Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have ordered the closure of all entertainment areas and restaurants with more than 30 seats from 6pm on March 24 to the end of March 31. ​

Health Noi Bai Airport produces disinfection chamber The Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi officially put into operation a disinfection chamber at the airport’s operation centre on March 24 as an effort to curb the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Society 15 Hanoi hotels sign up for COVID-19 quarantine sites As of March 23, 15 hotels in Hanoi had registered to serve as quarantine places for suspected COVID-19 cases, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Society Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home Bamboo Airways will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.