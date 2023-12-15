World Cambodia to launch e-Arrival Card for all travelers​ Cambodia is to launch a trial “e-Arrival Card” scheme for travelers to the kingdom, starting in 2024, which will replace the plethora of paper forms that are currently required on arrival, the country’s Ministry of Interior has announced.

World Indonesia to issue regulation on the utilisation of AI Indonesia will soon issue a regulation on the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi.

World Indonesia relaxes tax rules on EV imports In a bid to attract more investment to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the Indonesian government has announced new regulations offering tax incentives to automakers planning to establish EV plants.

ASEAN Ample room remains for ASEAN-Japan cooperation: researcher President of the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Watanabe Tetsuya said on December 14 that there are many fields with good potential for cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and between Japan and Vietnam.