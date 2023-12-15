ADB supports Indonesia in building new capital
Indonesia has received technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) worth 37.22 billion Rp (2.4 million USD) to help develop its new capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia has received technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) worth 37.22 billion Rp (2.4 million USD) to help develop its new capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
ADB country director for Indonesia Jiro Tominaga said the grant aims to support the development of Nusantara as a habitable and sustainable city.
According to him, the fund is set to be used primarily on the three pillars of planning and design, minimising the negative impacts of construction, and mobilising finances.
He said it is still too early to draw conclusions about the impact of this urban relocation project on the Indonesian economy. Therefore, the ADB is currently concentrating on assisting the municipal authorities in designing the city according to the Indonesian Government's vision of a green and smart capital.
In addition to sponsoring Nusantara, the bank has also approved a 650 million USD loan to improve Indonesia's healthcare facilities, such as standardising initial healthcare services and reducing accessibility gaps, especially for the poor and those living in rural or remote areas./.
