Environment Legal proceedings commenced against endangered animal protection violators Police in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 13 decided to commence legal proceedings against a man for violating regulations on protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Environment Hanoi aims to create supermarket coalition to reduce single-use plastic bags Hanoi is working on the formation and operation of a supermarket coalition to minimise plastic shopping bags, thus cutting plastic waste and protecting the environment.

Environment Environment ministry, VFF enhance cooperation The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a conference in Hanoi on January 12 to review their cooperation programme for the 2017-2020 period.

Environment Project helps improve land valuation capacity, land information system A conference was held in Hanoi on January 12 to review a project to enhance Vietnam’s capacity in land pricing and land information system basing on VietLIS – a software providing technical assistance in development of multi-purpose land information system.