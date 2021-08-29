Additional 12,663 COVID-19 cases logged on August 29
Taking samples for COVID-19 test (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 12,663 COVID-19 infections, including 12,619 domestic and 44 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 29, the Ministry of Health announced.
The southern province of Binh Duong logged the highest number of infections with 5,414 cases. It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City with 4,957 cases and Long An with 533 infections.
Of those, 5,712 cases were found in the community and the rest in locked down areas and quarantine sites.
The new infections brought the country's total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 to 435,132.
Also on August 29, a further 8,813 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 219,802.
Meanwhile, 344 fatalities related to the disease were reported on the same day, lifting the country’s death toll to 10,749, accounting for 2.5 percent of the total caseload.
More than 261,000 doses of vaccines were administered on August 28. The country has to date administered over 19.43 million doses of vaccines, with more than 2.43 million people having been fully vaccinated./.