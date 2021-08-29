Health Vietnam considers granting registration certificate for conditional circulation to Nano Covax The National Committee for Ethics in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has agreed that the mid-term results from Nano Covax's phase 3 clinical trials will be submitted to the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients for considering the issuance of a registration certificate for the conditional circulation of the vaccine.

Health WHO presents medical supplies to support Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response.

Health An Giang Cardiovascular Hospital receives award from World Stroke Organisation An Giang Cardiovascular Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of the same name on August 27 was presented the Golden Status Award by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for its achievements in the treatment of stroke.

Health HCM City receives medical supplies, vehicles for COVID-19 fight Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee on August 27 received medical supplies and vehicles worth 161 billion VND donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's COVD-19 fight.