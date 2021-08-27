Two batches arrive in Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Two batches of AstraZeneca vaccine with over 1.44 million doses were handed over to Vietnam on August 26, reported the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) a day later.



It was the largest delivery, the 10th and 11th batches, under the VNVC’s order of 30 million doses with AstraZeneca, with the support of the Health Ministry. So far, AstraZeneca has sent a total of 8.2 million vaccine doses to the VNVC.

Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam and emerging Asian markets Nitin Kapoor said the acceleration of delivery testifies to AstraZeneca’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s health care system in the fight against the pandemic, as AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told the Vietnamese Prime Minister in their recent phone talks.



To date, Vietnam has received more than 24 million vaccine doses from different sources, including 17 million doses of AstraZeneca under the VNVC’s contract, COVAX Facility mechanism and donations by foreign governments.



AstraZeneca vaccine now accounts for 64 percent of supplies nationwide./.