Additional 339 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 4
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,249 with 339 new cases recorded on November 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,249 with 339 new cases recorded on November 4, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 195 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,604,381.
Meanwhile, there are 55 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,165.
As of the end of November 3, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,184,598 with 31,009 doses administered on November 3./.