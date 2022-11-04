Health 819 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 3 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,504,910 with 819 new cases recorded on November 3, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Bayer helps enhance knowledge of stroke prevention, treatment The latest updates and best practices in stroke treatment and strategies for preventing the condition were discussed at the Scientific Symposium on Stroke organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Association.

Health Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists launched The Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists (GYVS) was officially launched at the 21st science and technology conference of the health sector in Hanoi on November 2.