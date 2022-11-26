Additional 427 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 26
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,514,174 with 427 new cases recorded on November 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 208 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,608,059.
Meanwhile, there are 108 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,170.
With 106,663 doses administered on November 25, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,977,971./.