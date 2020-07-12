The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.The Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Washington interviewed Timothy Rieser, senior advisor at the US Senate Appropriations Committee, on the US’s support for Vietnam in resolving war consequences, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations.Riese recalled that discussions about how the US could help Vietnam in dealing with post-war consequences began as early as 1990, especially in supporting people affected by unexploded ordnance left by war, noting that it was the beginning of the 30-year bilateral cooperation in resolving war aftermaths.It is also the start of bilateral ties which later developed into a comprehensive partnership in all realms, he said.According to Riese, the bilateral cooperation in this field has expanded to eight provinces in Vietnam, also covering support for people with disabilities due to indirect or direct exposure to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin.The US and Vietnamese governments have effectively cooperated in the decontamination of the most heavily contaminated areas of dioxin, first at Da Nang airport in the central city of Da Nang, and now at Bien Hoa airport in the southern province of Dong Nai, he added.In recent years, the US has also received great assistance from Vietnam in searching for US soldiers missing in action (MIA) during wartime, he said, adding that this cooperation is extremely important.He revealed that the US will for the first time provide through its Department of Defence about 2.5 million USD for the MIA project, helping Vietnam to seek its soldiers missing in action during the war.In addition, the two sides are also seeking cooperation opportunities for other issues such as security, climate change, energy, food, education, media and technology, he added./.