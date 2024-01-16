Business Vietnam Airlines Group to add over 300 domestic flights for upcoming Tet Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an addition of over 66,200 seats, equivalent to more than 310 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Business More incentives needed to raise competitiveness of logistics firms: Insiders The domestic logistics sector has made big strides over the past time, significantly contributing to national economic growth and generating jobs for labourers.

Business China remains promising market for Vietnamese farm produce China was the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery products in 2023, and it is expected to remain a promising market with numerous opportunities for Vietnamese farm produce to increase the market share and export value.