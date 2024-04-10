Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai on April 10, as part of his official trip to China.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue (1st from left) at the Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

The centre has so far contributed to the drafting of 82 draft laws and legal documents, including four laws promulgated by the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.Read full text



-The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on April 9 (US time) elected Vietnam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term.



With this election, from January 2025 to the end of 2027, Vietnam will participate in coordinating the building and implementation of major orientations of the UN Women and ensuring that the agency’s strategies and activities are consistent with the UN's overall goals and policies on promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.Read full text



-The focus of border management and protection between Vietnam and neighbouring countries has shifted from demarcation to cooperation for development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

At the conference on reviewing and guiding the implementation of land border gate planning held in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

In his concluding statement delivered at a conference on reviewing and guiding the implementation of land border gate planning held in Hanoi on April 8, Son noted it is crucial to seize collaboration opportunities to promote development in border areas.Read full text



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son’s official visit to Thailand from April 10 to 12 is important to promoting the two countries’ strategic partnership as well as their foreign ministries’ cooperation, thus consolidating the foundation for elevating bilateral ties to a new level, a diplomat has said.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of Vietnam in Thailand Bui Thi Hue said the two countries marked the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023. Over the past years, bilateral relations have been reinforced and growing fast and practically in all fields with profound political trust and the cooperation in economy - trade - investment and security - defence among bright spots.Read full text



- Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung received Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy in Hanoi on April 9, during which they discussed measures to promote labour cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung(R) receives Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy. (Photo: VNA)

Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy affirmed his country really wants to continue receiving an increasing number of Vietnamese workers, not only in the field of domestic work but also in many others. This will contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.Read full text



-Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, received representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s Division for Asia and the Pacific on April 9.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (second from right) and WIPO representatives. (Photo: VNA)

At his working session with the division’s Director Andrew Ong, Dung expressed his delight at the close cooperation between the WIPO and Vietnam.Read full text



- Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan on April 10 received former Vice-Chancellor, former Minister of Health and Minister of Economics and Technology of Germany Philipp Rösler who is joining a delegation of German firms to visit the city.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hailing the visit, Hoan said that the city is experiencing an economic transition stage towards green growth and digital transformation, and has high demand for technological change, digital transformation, and digital government building, which is a great chance for German firms to engage in the city’s development process in the future.Read full text



-Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone received a delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien in Vientiane on April 10.

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone (right) and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien at their meeting in Vientiane on April 10 (Photo: VNA)

Chien voiced his delight that the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos stays strong and is growing properly despite fast and complex developments in the region and the world.Read full text/.