☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 19 demonstrates the great attention Vietnam pays to the special relations and time-honoured friendship with the Caribbean nation, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Studies of Cuba.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he said Cuba welcomed Vietnamese Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha within the framework of the G77 plus China Summit in 2023. Last year, Le Minh Khai, another Deputy PM of Vietnam, hosted Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado in Hanoi. Read full story
- Many Singaporean enterprises are interested in opportunities for cooperation with Vinh Phuc in such areas as education, health care and tourism, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said during a working visit to this northern province on April 15.
He said that the Vietnam - Singapore relations have made great strides with deep political trust and growing economic and trade ties. Read full story
- US-based tech giant Apple will increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam – a key production hub, as CEO Tim Cook is paying a two-day visit to the country, starting on April 15.
The group announced the information in a statement on its website but gave no details of how much it will spend as well as where the money will go. Read full story
- The Horasis China Meeting 2024 themed “Vietnam and China drive ahead” opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15.
The international event, co-organised by the provincial People's Committee and the Horasis economic forum, the Becamex IDC Corporation, and the China Federation of Industrial Economics, marked a step forward in promoting economic cooperation between Vietnam and China, thus opening up great opportunities for breakthroughs in new investment cooperation potential. Read full story
- The Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation on April 15 held a workshop to introduce the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).
The project is implemented in three key rice-growing provinces in the Mekong Delta - An Giang, Kien Giang, and Dong Thap in the 2023 – 2027 period. Under the project, An Giang will be provided with about 22 billion VND (over 873,500 USD) to develop the rice value chains and adopt rice farming methods that are better resilient to climate change and have low carbon emissions. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.
A total of 575,000 seats will be provided on 2,900 flights during the peak season from April 26 to May 5, with those for domestic and international routes increasing 10% and 12%, respectively. Read full story
- The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway night services, launched on April 14, promise a new experience for passengers to gain a better sense of the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night - a popular mountain resort town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
This unique tourism product is attracting numerous tourists after three days of free tickets from April 11 to 13. Read full story./.