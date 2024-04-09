Politics NA Chairman meets Chinese front leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, in Beijing on April 9 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.

Politics NA Chairman attends Vietnam Airlines’ ceremony to mark 30-year presence in China National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony held by Vietnam Airlines in Beijing on April 9 to celebrate 30 years since the national flag carrier launched the Vietnam-China air route and its 100,000th flights to China.

Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Ulyanovsk step up cooperation A delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk region led by its Governor Aleksey Yurevich Russkich visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on April 8.

Politics UNICEF appreciates Vietnam’s implementation of child care, protection policies Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam Rana Flowers spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements amidst challenges and difficulties, especially in implementing priority policies related to child care and protection.