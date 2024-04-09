☕ Afternoon briefing on April 9
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, in Beijing on April 9 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.
The two sides noted with pleasure the positive developments in the relations between the two Parties and States over the past time, and agreed on measures to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries across spheres. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony held by Vietnam Airlines in Beijing on April 9 to celebrate 30 years since the national flag carrier launched the Vietnam-China air route and its 100,000th flights to China.
According to Vietnam Airlines Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa, the decision to open the route to China 30 years ago had a strategic commercial importance to the airline, bridging political, economic and cultural activities between the two countries, promoting the image of Vietnam to the world and deepening the Vietnam-China relations. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officially launched the Fertilize Right Project, at a workshop in Hanoi on April 9.
Led by the Plant Protection Department and implemented by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the four-year project is estimated to cost 4.4 million USD. Read full story
- The Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are building steps to implement a project on enhancing the capacity of plastic pollution management in Vietnam.
It includes two component projects on strengthening plastic pollution control through promoting monitoring activities in Vietnam to provide information for the management and policy making process, and on intensifying plastic waste value chain management in target provinces with river basins through promoting circular economic models and innovative solutions to prevent plastic waste at source. Read full story
- The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, is expected to give a boost to the domestic real estate market.
Lieu Nguyen, global ambassador to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia from the US National Association of Realtors, said the legal document will help OVs and foreign investors feel secure about investment in the market. Read full story
- Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh attended a get-together to celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 9.
In his speech, the official extended greetings and best wishes to the Khmer ethnic community on the occasion of their traditional New Year festival, stressing that thanks to the attention from the Party and State, and sectors and local authorities, the material and spiritual lives of the Khmer people continue to improve, and rural areas gets a facelift. Read full story
- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a meeting in Vientiane on April 8 with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone who asked relevant ministries of the two sides to focus on seeking ways to remove difficulties facing their businesses in exporting coal and electricity, thus improving the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and minerals in accordance with the needs and potential of each country. Read full story
- The building of legal regulations related to virtual assistants in particular and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in general in Vietnam has been drastically implemented, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC) Nguyen Phu Tien at a press conference in Hanoi on April 8.
The official underlined that one of the tasks stated in a decision issued by the Prime Minister on January 26, 2021, on the national strategy on AI research, development and application until 2030 is to build and improve policies and laws to create an open legal corridor to meet the requirements of promoting research, development, and application AI in life. Read full story
- A series of activities with various messages will be organised until May 1 to celebrate the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024, heard a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC) on April 8.
The day will kick off at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on April 17 and be broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television Station, online on platforms of local radio and television stations, as well as on websites of some press agencies. Read full story
- International airway experts from across the world, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, France, Italy, New Zealand, and experts from Vietnam will gather at the first South East Asian Conference of the World Alliance of Airway Management (WAAM) in Hanoi on April 13-14.
The conference, expected to draw one thousand global delegates, has been organised and facilitated by the UK charity Facing The World (FTW) in conjunction with hospital anaesthetists from the 108 Central Hospital, Viet Duc Hospital and Hong Ngoc Hospital, and with support from Vietnam Airlines – the national flag carrier. Read full story./.