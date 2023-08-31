☕ Afternoon briefing on August 31
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly (NA) and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on August 31, on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).
Prominent among them were State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 31 led a delegation to offer incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.
The top legislator and other members vow to do their best to inherit and promote the traditions and great achievements of the NA, continue to innovate methods and improve the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations for the ultimate goal of serving the interests of the country and for the happiness of the people. Read full story
– Vietnam sent 97,234 workers abroad in the first eight months of 2023, equivalent to over 88% of the year’s target, reported the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Japan remains the largest recipient with 47,215 guest workers, followed by Taiwan (China) 41,654, the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1,944, China 1,163, Hungary 1,002, Singapore 964, and Romania 627. Read full story
– Vietnamese companies invested over 416 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 5.2% year-on-year, the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has reported.
Of the total, nearly 244.37 million USD was poured into 79 new projects, or 70.8% of the figure in the same period in 2022, while 171.96 million USD was added to 18 existing ones, a year-on-year increase of 3.38 times. Read full story
- The e-visa policy, which took effect from August 15, is expected to help Vietnam attract a hike in the number of international visitors right in the autumn-winter tourist season of 2023, said Do Van Hao, Deputy Chief of Police at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to Hao, the resolution issued by the Government on August 14 on granting e-visas to citizens of all countries and territories represents a breakthrough and reaffirms the Vietnamese Government's commitment to continuing the policy of openness to foreigners, creating favourable conditions in terms of visa, entry and exit procedures for them, especially those visiting Vietnam for the purposes of working, investment, and tourism. Read full story
– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded activities be held in response to the World Cleanup Day 2023 (September 16).
The MoNRE sent the written request to ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, provincial-level People’s Committees, and relevant agencies, organisations and units on August 30. Read full story
– Consulting agencies have proposed orientations for promoting the capacity of 16 important railway stations nationwide to meet freight transportation demand.
The Consulting Centre for Transport Development Investment (CCTDI) and the Transport Investment and Construction Consiltatnt JSC (TRICC) have completed a baseline report suggesting orientations for developing some important railway stations. Read full story./.