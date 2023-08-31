Politics NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 31 led a delegation to offer incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.

Politics Meeting held to beef up Vietnam-Argentina trade-investment ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific have jointly organised a meeting with local businesses in a bid to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Politics Fruitful digital transformation paves the way for building e-parliament: NA Vice Chairman Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai, head of the steering committee for building and implementing the e-parliament project, chaired the third meeting of this committee in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Flag-hoisting ceremony in celebration of 78th National Day of Vietnam A national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi capital on August 31 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.