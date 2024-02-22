☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong on February 22 visited the Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
The State leader lauded achievements recorded by the hospital, which is striving to be listed in the top five children’s hospitals in Southeast Asia. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22, with its agenda focusing on five major contents.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee will discuss adjustments to the draft Law on Archives (revised), which is scheduled to be submitted to the NA’s 7th session in May. Read full story
- Vietnam emphasised the need for ensuring security and safety for the forces and bases of peacekeeping missions and enhancing women’s role in peacekeeping operations, at a recent plenum of the UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C34).
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed the requirement, especially amid risks of increased hostilities and intentional attacks on UN personnel. Read full story
- The Office of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam) on February 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tentamus Innovation Hub of Germany’s Tentamus Group, under which the two sides will cooperate in providing technical expertise on food safety control for Vietnamese exporters.
Accordingly, the two sides will support and coordinate with each other to effectively notify contents related to hygiene, epidemiology and plant and animal quarantine to Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters, while answering their questions in order to support Vietnamese products to meet technical standards and enable them to enter markets that require high technical standards. Read full story
- The northern province of Quang Ninh attracted eight foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital totaling 478 million USD in January.
Notably, the Gokin Solar of Hong Kong (China) project's photovoltaic cell technology complex has the highest capital investment, amounting to 274.8 million USD. Read full story
- VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, on February 22 announced that it has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three Indonesian business clients to provide 600 EVs for their corporate fleets.
The MoU, which was signed at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, where VinFast had earlier introduced a complete line-up of right-hand drive electric vehicles, opens up an avenue for the Vietnamese EV maker to tap into the strong potential of the local market, and promote the green transportation development in the region. Read full story
- Vietjet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the purchase of 20 A330-900 wide-bodies, the leading aircraft manufacturer of Europe announced on February 22.
When finalised, this will be Vietjet’s first-ever wide-body order. The aircraft will be operated on the carrier’s growing long range network, as well as on high capacity regional services. They will replace the carrier’s current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as provide for network expansion. Read full story
- The Ministry of Education and Training has announced the admission of 1,000 students to study in Russia in 2024 under a scholarship agreement signed between the two countries.
Accordingly, the Russian government has granted 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens to pursue study in various fields at universities and research institutes, including undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees, as well as specialised internships and Russian language courses. Read full story./.