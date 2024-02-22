Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 30th meeting The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22, with its agenda focusing on five major contents.

Politics UN Charter’s values, principles – an important foundation of int’l law: Diplomat Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that the values, objectives and principles of the UN Charter have served as an important foundation of international law.

Politics Vietnam contributes to promoting NAM’s role at Conference of Disarmament Vietnam successfully performed its role as G21 coordinator at the Conference of Disarmament (CD) that took place from January 22 to February 21.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.