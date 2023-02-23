Politics PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a cabinet monthly meeting on law-building in Hanoi on February 23, during which participants discussed and gave opinions to building seven laws and draft laws.

Politics Vietnamese border provinces, China’s Guangxi eye stronger cooperation The Vietnamese northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Quang Ninh and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 22 held a video conference on enhancing cooperation between border localities of the two countries.

Politics Cooperation between HCM City, Hungarian partners strengthened Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai on February 22 received Szojka Éva Szilvia, Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure in Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.