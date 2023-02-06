Politics PM’s visit reflects special ties between Vietnam, Singapore: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s coming official visit to the city state, the first among many events to be held in both countries to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership.

Politics Ambassador promotes cooperation between France's Saintes and Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang recently paid a working visit to Saintes, a city in southwestern France, to promote cooperation between the city and Vietnamese localities and attended the Vietnamese Culture Day.

Politics Improvement of consular services to continue: official The diplomatic sector will continue improving public consular services, both at home and abroad, to contribute to the common efforts in post-pandemic recovery and development, an official has said.

Politics Training course opened for Party Central Committee’s alternate members The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on February 5 opened a training course to update knowledge for alternate members of the 13th Party Central Committee.