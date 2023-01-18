Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife left Hanoi on January 18, concluding their seven-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



While in Vietnam, the RoK leader paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum; paid a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and held talks with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



-On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Nguyen Hong Dien, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Industry and Trade, has delivered a pre-recorded congratulatory speech on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2023).



In his remarks, Dien highlighted the traditional friendship that is "both comradeship and brotherhood" between the Vietnamese and Chinese people.



-Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 17 joined leaders of global enterprises in a discussion, and met with senior foreign officials as part of his activities at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



The discussion with leaders of global enterprises was an event WEF held specifically for Vietnam at this year's meeting. It attracted about 20 executives of WEF member businesses operating in such fields as energy, green technology, and finance - banking.



-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 17 attended, delivered speeches at important sessions, and had bilateral meetings, as part of his activities at the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



At a discussion of the Food Action Alliance, Ha shared Vietnam's experience in ensuring food security and agricultural development, saying the country has attached special importance to agriculture, taking it an economic spearhead.



-The pioneering role of the diplomatic sector will be carried forward in building and maintaining an environment of peace and stability, mobilising external resources to serve the national development and raising the country’s position and reputation in the international arena, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.



This is one of the economic diplomacy focuses set for 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to contribute to achieving the socio-economic targets, the official said in an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.



-Sharing a common approach in economic and trade policy as well as supporting an international rules-based order, being open, transparent and having inclusive growth are the main driving forces for increased engagement between Vietnam and New Zealand in recent months, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson has said.



"From my perspective, I think that bodes very well for both countries going into 2023 and I'm pleased to see that both countries are showing strong signs of growth – Vietnam of course especially so," the ambassador said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.



-Vietnam expects to earn 25 billion USD from the export of wood and wooden products by 2030.



The export turnover would set a record high of 18 billion USD by 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.



President of the Vietnam Timber & Forest Products Association (Viforest) Do Xuan Lap said that the figure will represent a growth rate of 7-9%.