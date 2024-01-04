☕ Afternoon briefing on January 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The upcoming official visit of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to Vietnam from January 6-7 is expected to enhance the trust and close bond between the two Parties and Governments and contribute to making the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation more substantial and effective, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (Photo: VNA)In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Ambassador Hung noted that the visit, the first official visit of Sonexay Siphandone to Vietnam as the PM of Laos, and the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee to be co-chaired by the two PMs, provide a chance for the two sides to update each other on the situation of each country and discuss international and regional issues of shared concern.Read full text
– Cambodia’s victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979) demonstrates the solidarity between Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples and armies, opening up a new page for the bilateral friendship and neighbourliness, according to an article published on the website of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC).
The article, issued on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory, highlighted the role of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in the event, achievements the neighbour has recorded in development and peacekeeping, and cooperation between the two countries.Read full text
– As much as 579.8 trillion VND (23.77 billion USD) worth of public investment was disbursed last year, equivalent to 73.5% of the yearly plan and nearly 82% of that assigned by the Prime Minister, according to the Ministry of Finance.
In a report sent to the Government leader, the ministry lauded several units and localities with high disbursement rates (85-95%) such as the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of National Defence, and Long An, Quang Ngai, Dong Thap and Ca Mau provinces.Read full text
- World-leading indie travel news source Travel Off Path has listed Vietnam as the safest country to visit in Asia for 2024.
According to Travel Off Path, safety is a primary concern for Americans traveling abroad, especially amid the current climate where conflicts are breaking out internationally and security is decreasing across a number of destinations.Read full text
– The coast guard force will continue to focus on implementing drastic and synchronous measures to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2024, heard a conference held by the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Command on January 3.
Along with firmly protecting national sovereignty, maintaining security, order and safety on islands and seas, the force will strictly maintain readiness to combat as well as prevent disasters, search and rescue, while speeding up reform, enhancing the quality of political and ideological education, and promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle.Read full text
- Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China's central television and radio station, has expressed his good impressions on the Vietnamese culture.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the official who has been working in Vietnam for many years said that the Southeast Asian nation boasts one of the oldest cultures in the Asia-Pacific.Read full text
- Overcoming the fluctuations from the global economic landscape and internal constraints in 2023, Vietnam's economy continued its trajectory of recovery, with inflation kept under control and key balances safeguarded.
Positioned among the economies with the highest GDP growth rates in both the regional and global context, Vietnam's economic performance in 2023 has set a promising stage for further advancements.Read full text/.
- Overcoming the fluctuations from the global economic landscape and internal constraints in 2023, Vietnam's economy continued its trajectory of recovery, with inflation kept under control and key balances safeguarded.
Positioned among the economies with the highest GDP growth rates in both the regional and global context, Vietnam's economic performance in 2023 has set a promising stage for further advancements.Read full text/.