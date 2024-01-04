Politics Vietnam, Laos work closely in compiling documents on NA relations General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on January 4 with Vice President of the Lao legislature Chaleun Yiapaoher on documents on the NA history as well as the relationship between the two legislative bodies.

Politics Lao PM’s visit to enhance Vietnam-Laos ties: Ambassador The upcoming official visit of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to Vietnam from January 6-7 is expected to enhance the trust and close bond between the two Parties and Governments and contribute to making the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation more substantial and effective, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.

Politics Expert highlights Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation prospects Cambodia’s victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979) demonstrates the solidarity between Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples and armies, opening up a new page for the bilateral friendship and neighbourliness, according to an article published on the website of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC).