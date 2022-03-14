Politics 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam working to develop a society truly for people Building a society in which development is truly for the sake of the people is a core and consistent issue in the writings by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his recently published book titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam”.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on March 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Sierra Leone President’s Vietnam visit – chance to bolster bilateral ties Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio's official visit to Vietnam from March 14-20 is expected to be a new step forwards in the development of ties between Vietnam and the West African country.

Politics Khanh Hoa advised to turn Truong Sa district into national socio-economic centre at sea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underlined that Khanh Hoa should turn its Truong Sa island district into an economic, culture and social centre at sea, and a firm wall protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands on the foundation of Vietnamese and international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.