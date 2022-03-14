President of Sierra Leone begins official visit to Vietnam
President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, his spouse, and the country’s high-ranking delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 14 afternoon, starting a seven-day official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Bio meet on the sidelines of the general debate of the UN General Assembly's 76th session in New York on September 23, 2021. (Photo: VNA)
The visit is made at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse.
An official welcome ceremony for the Sierra Leone leader will be held at the Presidential Palace on March 15.
Following that, the two Presidents are scheduled to hold talks and witness the signing of agreements between their countries.
President Julius Maada Bio will have meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
He is set to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh, lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, visit the Temple of Literature and the FPT University, and attend a business forum in Hanoi. He will also take part in some other activities in Can Tho city and Ho Chi Minh City.
The official trip to Vietnam by the President of Sierra Leone is the first visit by a head of state between the two countries. It is also a stride in bilateral relations in the context that African countries, including Sierra Leone, attach importance to the establishment and development of their cooperative ties with Asia-Pacific nations, including Vietnam./.