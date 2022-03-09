Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to strengthen defence ties Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held a phone talk with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare on March 9 during which they sought to strengthen defence ties between the two countries in multiple areas.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 9.

Politics New priorities in social policy to 2030 to be identified New social issues and priorities in Vietnam's social policy until 2030 with a vision to 2045 are identified during the process of reviewing 10-year implementation of Resolution 15-NQ/TW on social policy issues.

Politics French businesses hope to contribute to HCM City’s development: diplomat Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception for new French Consul General Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser on March 8, during which the guest said the French business community always wishes to contribute to the city’s development, notably in urban development and waste treatment projects.