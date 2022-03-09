President welcomes newly accredited foreign ambassadors
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the ambassadors of Sierra Leone, Nepal, Guatemala, the Maldives, and the Dominican Republic, who came to present their credentials, in Hanoi on March 9.
Talking to Ambassador of Sierra Leone Ernest Mbaimba Ndomahina, the host leader expressed his belief that the diplomat will help lift the two countries’ relations to a new height, especially in economy and trade, and further tap into their huge potential.
Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to promote ties with Sierra Leone in all aspects, from politics, diplomacy, to agriculture, science-technology, and trade, and enhance cooperation in multilateral, regional, and international issues, he stated.
The new ambassador pledged that during his term, he will do his utmost to foster Vietnam-Sierra Leone relations in an increasingly fruitful manner.
Nepalese Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal (R) presents his credentials to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 9. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting with Nepalese Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, President Phuc noted Vietnam always treasures the cooperation with Nepal, noting with satisfaction the flourishing bilateral relations in the recent past.
He said he hopes the ambassador will make all-out efforts to contribute to the two countries’ partnership, and that both sides should tighten links in such fields as cultural exchange, tourism, and especially trade, which is still low.
Dhakal noted Vietnam and Nepal boast long-standing relations and many cultural and religious similarities, which are favourable conditions for their people to increase exchange and joint programmes in the time ahead.
As Nepal is about to unveil a new airport, he expressed his hope that Vietnamese airlines will consider opening direct air routes to his country, thus promoting cooperation activities, including tourism and people-to-people exchange.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Ambassador of Guatemala Carlos Humberto Jiménez Licona on March 9. (Photo: VNA)Welcoming Carlos Humberto Jiménez Licona assuming his role as Ambassador of Guatemala, President Phuc said Vietnam holds much trade and investment potential, a good condition for reinforcing ties with Guatemala.
The two countries should work more closely with each other at multilateral, regional, and international forums, as well as in peacekeeping and sustainable development issues, he recommended, highlighting the importance of their businesses’ partnership.
The State leader affirmed that Vietnam’s ministries, sectors, and agencies will create the best possible conditions for the ambassador to fulfill his duties so as to step up all-round ties between Vietnam and Guatemala.
For his part, Licona pledged to help develop bilateral cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner to meet the expectations of the two nations' people.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Ambassador of the Maldives Mohamed Jinah on March 9. (Photo: VNA)Receiving Ambassador of the Maldives Mohamed Jinah, President Phuc held that the two countries share similarities in economic development directions, especially in terms of tourism, which is a favourable condition for them to bolster ties in the coming time.
With the sound political and diplomatic relations, the countries need to boost mutual visits, especially at high levels, facilitate trade and investment links between their enterprises, and enhance collaboration in navigation and climate change response, which are issues of common concern, according to the Vietnamese leader.
Jinah said he hopes to have working sessions with Vietnamese ministries and sectors soon in order to promote the cooperation projects in the fields each country is strong at, particularly trade, investment, infrastructure development, agriculture, waste treatment, energy, and people-to-people exchange.
Ambassador of the the Dominican Republic Jaime Yorquis Francisco Rodriguez presents a gift to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at their meeting on March 9. (Photo: VNA)Applauding the Dominican Republic’s plan to open an embassy in Vietnam, President Phuc told Ambassador Jaime Yorquis Francisco Rodriguez that it will be an important event in the two countries’ relations.
He expressed his hope that the diplomat will help develop their countries’ relations in an increasingly comprehensive and effective manner, adding Vietnam and the Dominican Republic hold numerous optimal conditions for strengthening ties across the board.
As bilateral trade remains modest, the host leader recommended both sides exert stronger efforts to raise cooperation effectiveness in all areas, firstly all-level mutual visits, and organise bilateral trade promotion activities.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Vietnam will provide the best possible conditions for the ambassador to fulfill his duties, the President noted.
Stressing the solidarity between the two countries' people, Rodriguez said the Government and people of his country are delighted at the coming opening of an embassy in Vietnam, which will create more chances for stepping up multifaceted relations.
He voiced his hope that Vietnam will also open its embassy in the Dominican Republic soon, and that the two countries’ cooperation will keep thriving in the post-pandemic period as the Dominican Republic has a strong economy in Central America.
The ambassador added he believes that with its strong development momentum, Vietnam will reap even greater achievements in the future./.