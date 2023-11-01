Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hanoi at noon on November 1, beginning their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his spouse arrive in Hanoi at noon November 1 (Photo: VNA)

The Mongolian delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the State President Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam, among others.



– Several healthcare issues were under focus at the discussion on socio-economic development at the National Assembly on November 1, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th legislature.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan speaks at the National Assembly (Photo:VNA)

Pointing to an increase in the number of cancer patients, deputy Nguyen Tri Thuc of Ho Chi Minh City cited data of the Union for International Cancer Control as showing that Vietnam recorded over 182,000 new cancer cases in 2020, and 60% of them required radiotherapy.



– Vietnam is an important trading partner of Canada in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and this will open up chances for stronger cooperation between the two countries to expand Canadian goods and services’ presence in Asia, said co-chair of the Canada - ASEAN Business Council (CABC) Janet De Silva.

ASEAN holds the central part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy of Canada. The two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and are promoting the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA). The North American nation forecast the bloc will account for half of the global GDP before 2040.



– Minister of Environment of the RoK Han Wha-jin is visiting Vietnam from October 31 to November 2 for the 15th annual Korea-Vietnam Environment Ministers Meeting (KVEMM) and related events.

According to a press release published by the RoK Ministry of Environment (MOE) on November 1, key environmental issues between the two countries will be discussed during the visit.

– Vietnam’s total revenue from tourists is estimated at 582.6 trillion VND (23.7 billion USD) in the first ten months of 2023, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Vietnam welcomes 1.11 million foreign visitors in October (Photo: VNA)

In the period, the country welcomed 10 million foreign tourists, exceeding the target of 8 million for the whole year, and served 98.7 million domestic holiday-makers. In October alone, the tourism sector served 1.11 million foreign visitors and 5.2 million domestic tourists.



– Vietnam saw over 15,400 newly-established enterprises with total registered capital of 125.8 trillion VND (5.1 billion USD) and a registered workforce of 131,600 in October, up 21.7% in the number of firms, 7.4% in capital and 64.3% in the number of labourers over the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The country recorded 131,800 new firms in the first ten months of this year with combined registered capital of over 1.21 quadrillion and 880,000 labourers, it said.



– Vietnam has uniquely positioned itself to be among the fastest-growing economies in the coming decade, according to an article published recently on Australia-based website eastasiaforum.org.

The article said that Vietnam's success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic as Asia's top performing economy during the pandemic has strengthened the country's statism and reputation as a safe and friendly environment for foreign direct investment.