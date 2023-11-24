Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus in Oslo on November 23 (local time) as part of her ongoing visit to the northern European country.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) meets with Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus in Oslo on November 23 (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Xuan held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss cooperation orientations and measures to bolster and deepen the friendship and partnership between Vietnam and Norway. She also had a meeting with President of the Norwegian Parliament Masud Gharahkhani.



-The Government has agreed that Vietnam will join the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM).

A Government resolution to this effect was issued on November 23, under which the Ministry of Transport is assigned to coordinate with other relevant ministries, agencies and localities to put the convention in place.



-Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai presented four recommendations to enhance parliaments’ role in promoting peace and stability in the region, while addressing a plenary session of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) in Manila on November 24.

The delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, attends the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

He said countries need to maintain strong political commitments to boost multilateral and inter-parliamentary cooperation, increase dialogues, exchange information and experience in parliamentary operations, improve understanding, and build trust on the basis of mutual respect.



-Vietnam seeks experiences and technical support from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to modernise and improve the competiveness of its postal sector—a crucial and essential infrastructure of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at his meeting with UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki in Hanoi on November 24.

Appreciating the UPU's innovation efforts to adapt to the digital age requirements, Quang expressed his confidence that the union will overcome difficulties and challenges, working together with member countries to step up the growth of the sector.



-A delegation of the National Defence Ministry led by its Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong has been paying a working visit to Cuba from November 18-25.

Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces welcomes the delegation of Vietnam's National Defence Ministry. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The visit is made at the invitation of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, aiming to promote the two sides' cooperation in building laws on military and national defence – a new area that they have potential and demand for.



-Frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 24 arrived at the Stonecutters Island port, commencing a friendship visit to Hong Kong after attending the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam (3rd, from right) meets with officers and sailors aboard Frigate 016-Quang Trung. (Photo: VNA)

It is the first time that China has invited foreign naval ships to visit Hong Kong since the region's return to the country in 1997, demonstrating China's goodwill and respect toward its relations with countries participating in the exercise, including Vietnam. In addition to Vietnam, the navies of Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand also visit Hong Kong this time.



-Vietnamese and Lao enterprises signed nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) spanning a wide range of cooperation fields at a trade connection conference between Hanoi and Lao businesses held in Vientiane on November 24.

The event was held by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos and the Vientiane Department of Industry and Trade, aiming to introduce strengths, trade, investment promotion opportunities between the two capital cities.



-The Vietnam-Eurasia Trade Forum themed “Adapt to the Market Context, Unleash Potential” was held in Hanoi on November 24.

In the first nine months of this year, trade between Vietnam and Eurasian countries reached 9 billion USD, down 6.5% year-on-year, of which 6.3 billion USD came from Vietnam's exports, down 1.2% year-on-year.