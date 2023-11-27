Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-With 433 out of the 472 participating deputies saying “yes”, the National Assembly (NA) approved the Housing Law (amended) at its sixth session on November 27 morning.

Also in the morning, the legislature passed the Law on ID Card. Read full text



-The official visit to Japan from November 27-30 by President Vo Van Thuong will help lift the bilateral ties to a new height through promoting more substantive and effective cooperation in all fields, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu has said.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: VNA)

This is the first official visit to Japan by President Thuong, which is taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973 - 2023).Read full text



-President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Japan is not only an important highlight of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations, but is also expected to open up a new and good period in the bilateral ties, according to experts and scholars.

President Thuong’s visit from November 27-30 is his first official visit to Japan as the head of state, and the fourth by a Vietnamese State leader since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations.

It is taking place in the context that Vietnam and Japan have enjoyed fruitful cooperation in all fields.Read full text



-Japan is the partner that has signed the most bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with Vietnam which open up many opportunities for stronger trade cooperation between the two nations, according to Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Africa Market Department.

Trade deals such as the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP), the Vietnam – Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (VJEPA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have created an extremely important cooperation framework, contributing to promoting trade, investment and business relations between the two countries in accordance with the principle of mutual benefit.Read full text



- A delegation from the Ministry of Education and Training, led by Deputy Minister Hoang Minh Son, paid a working visit to the UK on November 20-23 to enhance cooperation between education establishments of the two sides.

Attending the British Council’s Going Global conference and a ceremony to launch the Transnational Education strategy in Edinburgh on November 20, Son discussed the sustainability of the strategy and the ability to expand it in Vietnam, and highlighted opportunities and challenges in the field.Read full text



-Authorities and the tourism sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheong region are seeking ways to boost tourism cooperation with Ha Long Bay – a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

According to the tourism council of the region which comprises Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, and North Chungcheong, recently representatives from the RoK discussed with those from Vietnamese localities on the opening of a direct air route between Cheongju and Van Don airports, and other measures to promote exchanges between the two countries.Read full text



-Vietnamese chess player Lai Ly Huynh has defended his championship in the men’s individual rapid xiangqi (Chinese chess) category at the 18th World Xiangqi Championship which wrapped up on November 25 in the US.

Huynh showed his outstanding performance to top the podium with 15 points after six wins and three draws.Read full text/.