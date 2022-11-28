☕ Afternoon briefing on November 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on November 28, and will last only one day.
Under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the committee is scheduled to give opinions on the outcomes of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly which concluded on November 15 and preparations for the legislature's 2nd extraordinary session and the 5th regular session in May next year. Read full story
- The 9th National Buddhist Congress opened in Hanoi on November 28, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.
The congress, held in accordance with the Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), brought together 1,091 delegates, including Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to green development and the realisation of international commitments on forest, seas, oceans, and climate change fight.
PM Chinh said as Vietnam, especially its Mekong Delta, is highly vulnerable to climate change, it has built programmes, strategies, and plans for green development. However, as a developing country with a low starting point, fairness and justice need to be guaranteed during the transition process. Read full story
- The coming official visit to Australia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is set to help elevate the two countries’ strategic partnership to a new height, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Thanh said over the last more than 30 years, many chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the Vietnamese NA, as well as presidents of the Senate and speakers of the House of Representatives of Australia have frequently exchange visits to open up new cooperation frameworks. Read full story
- Experts, and representatives of international organisations, and investment funds have shown their belief in the potential for sustainable growth in Vietnam in the coming tỉme.
At the conference “Enhancing cooperation with global investment institutions in mobilizing green finance for sustainable development and State-owned enterprise (SOE) restructuring in Vietnam” held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Hanoi on November 25, a representative of Credit Suisse Group forecast that Vietnam's economy can grow by 8% in 2022, among the highest in Asia and ASEAN. Read full story
- The first batch of fresh pomelo from Ben Tre for export to the US was announced at a ceremony held in the Mekong Delta province on November 28.
After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture officially licensed the import of the fruit earlier this year, making it the seventh fresh fruit of Vietnam permitted to enter the market, following mango, longan, lychee, dragon fruit, rambutan, and star apple. The Chanh Thu Fruit Import - Export Group Joint Stock Company in Ben Tre's Cho Lach district is the one behind the shipment of the first pomelo batch. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing food streets to attract more tourists and make them spend more during their stay in the city.
Alber, a German tourist, arrived at Ho Thi Ky food street in District 10 at the suggestion of a taxi driver while visiting Ho Chi Minh City. He said that this was one of his unique experiences in the city. Read full story
- The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will spend more than 55.4 billion VND (2.2 million USD) to convert the model of elephant-riding to elephant-friendly tourism. The work aims at preserving elephant herds. Read full story
- The 2022 Kochi-Vietnam winter exchange festival was held in Kochi prefecture of Japan on November 27. Read full story./.