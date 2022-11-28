Politics PM calls for stronger result-oriented ties between Vietnam, Netherlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to green development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28, affirming the importance Vietnam attaches to green development and the realisation of international commitments on forest, seas, oceans, and climate change fight.

Politics 9th National Buddhist Congress opens in Hanoi The 9th National Buddhist Congress opened in Hanoi on November 28, with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attending.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to help lift Vietnam - Australia strategic partnership to next level The coming official visit to Australia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is set to help elevate the two countries’ strategic partnership to a new height, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh.