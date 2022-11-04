☕ Afternoon briefing on November 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The recent visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong produced practical results and carried strategic meaning, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian analyst of international politics.
Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, highlighted the significance of the visit as well as the talks between the CPV leader and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and China's conferment of the Friendship Order on the Vietnamese Party chief.
– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to the Dominican Republic from October 31 to November 3 at the invitation of the Caribbean country’s United Left Movement.
The trip followed the delegation's visit to Cuba to attend the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties.
– Digital transformation and the fake news fight were among the issues legislators questioned Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung about on November 4.
At the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly, a number of deputies drew attention to digital transformation, which was identified by the Party and State as a new mode of development helping accelerate national industrialisation and modernisation. However, they pointed out that regulations, management, culture, human resources, citizens, enforcement, and budget for this regard are still lagging behind.
– Budget collection from import-export activities topped 362.4 trillion VND (14.57 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to 86.3% of the set target and up 14.6% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.
The total import-export value in the period under review reached an estimated 616.2 billion USD, up 14.1% from the same period last year, the department reported.
– The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) on November 3 kick-started their second joint patrol in 2022 in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Colonel Luong Cao Khai, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1 leads the Vietnamese fleet. Meanwhile, the Chinese fleet is led by Huang Min, Director of the fourth bureau's law enforcement department under the CCG.
– Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has told Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo that Vietnam hopes for the organisation’s strengthened cooperation and practical support, during their meeting in Geneva.
Congratulating Houngbo for becoming the 11th Director-General of the ILO, Ambassador Mai briefed the ILO leader on Vietnam's efforts to join ILO conventions and implement projects and programmes on labour management and decent work.
– Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association (VIFORES), the Dong Nai Wood and Handicraft Association (DOWA), and Forest Trends – a non-profit organisation based in the US.
– The Green Heritage Cultural and Tourism Week will take place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from November 21-25 as one of the activities celebrating Vietnam’s Culture Heritage Day, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Themed "Meeting of humans and nature", the event aims to promote and honour natural heritage sites of Vietnam, especially those recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the ministry said.