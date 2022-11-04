Politics CPV leader’s visit to China carries strategic meaning: Russian expert The recent visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong produced practical results and carried strategic meaning, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian analyst of international politics.

Politics Party delegation pays working visit to Dominican Republic A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) paid a working visit to the Dominican Republic from October 31 to November 3 at the invitation of the Caribbean country’s United Left Movement.

Politics Vietnam, China begin joint sea patrol The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) on November 3 kick-started their second joint patrol in 2022 in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Politics Vietnam hopes for further support from ILO: ambassador Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has told Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo that Vietnam hopes for the organisation’s strengthened cooperation and practical support, during their meeting in Geneva.