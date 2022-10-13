Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up cooperation Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang and Cambodia’s Kandal province have effectively cooperated in fighting cross-border crimes like illegal drug, and weapon and human trafficking, heard a recent meeting.

Politics Vietnam calls for end to conflicts in Ukraine Vietnam continues to call for an end to conflicts, the restoration of peace, and the protection of people’s security and safety and essential infrastructure facilities, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent emergency session of the 77th UN General Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.