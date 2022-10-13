☕ Afternoon briefing on October 13
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 13.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met nearly 800 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13, during which he answered many questions and requests regarding various areas. Read full story
- Vietnam always treasures the sound traditional friendship with Kazakhstan, affirmed Vice President Nguyen Thi Anh Xuan at a meeting with Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev in Kazakhstan on October 12. Read full story
- Vietnam continues to call for an end to conflicts, the restoration of peace, and the protection of people’s security and safety and essential infrastructure facilities, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said at a recent emergency session of the 77th UN General Assembly on the situation in Ukraine. Read full story
- Vietnam highlighted the country and the ASEAN’s commitment to poverty reduction, food security and sustainable agricultural development, at a joint meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee in New York on October 12.
Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that agriculture is a key sector in Southeast Asia, creating jobs for 30% of the population, making up 12% of the GDP, and significantly contributing to the regional efforts towards poverty alleviation, sustainable development and reducing hunger. Read full story
- Visiting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink congratulated Vietnam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023 – 2025 tenure, at a meeting with Vietnamese journalists in Hanoi on October 12.
He said he hopes that Vietnam, as an important UNHRC member, will partner with the US to promote universal human rights and address related challenges facing the world. Read full story
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam has disbursed some 10.8 billion JPY (75 million USD) worth of ODA in Vietnam, exclusive of funding for the private sector, between April 2021 and March 2022, according to Chief Representative Shimizu Akira.
JICA has granted Vietnam 5 million USD in non-refundable aid, he told a press conference held in Hanoi on October 12 to review JICA Vietnam’s activities in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1 to September 30). Read full story
- Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt. Read full story
- Stronger efforts and resources, including the transfer of science and technologies, along with early warning and actions will help Vietnam mitigate natural disaster risks, an official has said.
According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, as one of the five countries hardest hit by climate change and natural disasters, Vietnam has defined actions regarding climate and natural disaster risk management as one of its priorities. Read full story
- The first patient with monkeypox in Vietnam has tested negative to the virus, while people with close contacts with her have shown no suspected symptoms so far. Read full story
- French-flagged cruise ship Le Lape'rouse with over 100 foreign holidaymakers aboard docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on October 13.
This is the first of its kind to visit the port after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story./.