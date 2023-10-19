☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, on October 19.
At the meeting, Thuong affirmed that Vietnam always attaches much importance to its relations with Laos, and considers the neighnouring country a priority in its foreign policy. He described the Vietnam – Laos ties as an invaluable common asset of the two peoples, and an exemplary and pure relationship, which is rare in international relations. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of major groups from Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf in Riyadh on October 18 as part of his trip to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit the host country.
At the meetings, Chinh said that the sound development between Vietnam and Gulf countries in general and Saudi Arabia in particular is a firm foundation for the two sides’ businesses to expand cooperation. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has emphasised that in the context when the world is facing new complex developments and challenges, implementing the rule of law at all levels is very important to the development of each country and the international community.
Speaking at a general debate of the 6th Committee for Legal Affairs of the UN General Assembly convened on October 18 in New York, the Ambassador said that complying with international law is not only the responsibility of countries but also a way to rebuild trust, demonstrate sincerity, strengthen solidarity, promote multilateralism and effectively respond to common challenges. It is unacceptable to interpret and implement laws with double standards or selectively. Read full story
- Vietnam supports increasing the exchange of views and international cooperation in the field of human rights on the basis of fair and constructive dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, for a common goal of promoting and better protecting human rights, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.
Politicising human rights-related issues and interfering in internal affairs will not bring effective solutions, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), said at a recent debate on the promotion and protection of human rights of the 78th UN General Assembly’s Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Committee. Read full story
- The 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Italy Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation was held in Rome from October 17-18.
At the meeting, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan and Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, the two sides discussed and assessed major economic and commercial cooperation contents, particularly in trade, energy, agriculture, industrial machines, garments, footwear and stone exploitation. Read full story
- The shift towards exports via e-commerce platforms is likely to continue as technology is evolving and businesses are adapting to the changing market landscape, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, heard a seminar held by the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review in Hanoi on October 19. Read full story
- A joint venture between Vietnamese infrastructure developer Deo Ca Group JSC and Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PetroTrade) has been allowed to develop a railway project linking the two countries.
General Director of the Deo Ca Group JSC Nguyen Quang Vinh has announced that the Ministry of Transport accepted the joint venture’s proposal on developing Vung Ang – Tan Ap – Mu Gia railway project under the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Export and Import recently announced a list of 170 eligible rice exporters as of October 18.
Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City has the highest number of qualified rice exporters, with 37 ones, followed by 36 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, 22 in the southern province of Long An and 16 others in southern An Giang province. Read full story
- Vietnam’s community learning model, Compassion Books and House of Wisdom, has been named among Successful Practices Honorees of the 2023 Literacy Awards launched by the Library of the US Congress (LOC).
An awarding ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Library of the US Congress in Washington, D.C. on October 18. Read full story
- Lee Ho-jeong, 41, a Vietnamese-born marriage migrant, has become one of the four people chosen as this year’s national pilots of the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).
She moved to the RoK in 2001 and acquired Korean citizenship in 2007. Read full story./.