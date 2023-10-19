Politics Kon Tum strengthens cooperation with Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province on October 19 signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation for the 2023-2028 period.

Politics President meets with Vietnamese representative agencies in Beijing President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with officials and staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies in China on October 19 as part of his trip to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Politics NA Chairman commends Air Defence - Air Force’s performance National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed contributions of the Air Defence - Air Force (ADAF) to the cause of national construction and defence and pointed out tasks for the force in the new situation while addressing a ceremony celebrating its 60th traditional day in Hanoi on October 19.

Politics Vietnam backs promotion of international cooperation in human rights: Diplomat Vietnam supports increasing the exchange of views and international cooperation in the field of human rights on the basis of fair and constructive dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, for a common goal of promoting and better protecting human rights, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.