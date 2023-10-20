Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong chaired a press conference in Hanoi on October 19, announcing the expected schedule and agenda for the upcoming 6th plenary session.

The session will convene at the NA House in Hanoi on November 23. It will be held in two stages, with the first lasting until November 10 and the second from November 20 to 28.Read full text

President Vo Van Thuong (L) meets Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member the Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the Committee’s Office, in Beijing on October 19 (Photo: VNA)

-President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong met with Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member the Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the Committee’s Office, in Beijing on October 19.

The two sides applauded the progress in the relations between the two Parties and the two countries, especially since the historic official visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong in late October 2022, as seen in frequent all-level delegation exchanges and meetings, many new and important achievements obtained, enhanced political trust, promoted economic and trade cooperation, and Chinese investment in Vietnam reaching a new level.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19 visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Headquarters, met GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi and witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the GCC Secretariat as part of his trip to the Middle East nation to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – GCC (ASEAN-GCC) summit.Read full text

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Al-Rumayya (Photo: VNA)

The same day, PM Chinh received Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia – one among the world’s 10 biggest public investment funds. He proposed that the fund expand and diversify investment activities in Vietnam's priority areas such as digital transformation, green economy, circular economy, innovation, renewable energy, high technology, tourism and Halal industry.Read full text



-The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism signed an action programme to boost the two countries’ tourism cooperation in Riyadh on October 19.

The signing was made within the framework of the ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.Read full text



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Singapore International Cyber Security Week 2023 (SICW 2023) and the 8th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cyber Security (AMCC-8) in Singapore from October 16-19.

At the AMCC-8, Deputy Minister Quang shared Vietnam's viewpoint on current and emerging threats to the digital environment and cyberspace in an important speech, contributing to the conference’s theme "Regional efforts in fighting existing and emerging threats in cyberspace and technology".Read full text



-A total of 59,559 businesses entered and re-entered the real estate market in the third quarter of 2023, a record number for the period, which represented a rise of 18% year on year, according to head of the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s Office Dau Minh Thanh.

Thanh attributed the result to the Government, ministries and sectors’ efforts to remove difficulties for the real estate sector.Read full text



-Foreign service providers paid more than 9 trillion VND (367.15 million USD) in tax through the online portal serving taxpayers engaging in e-commerce and business activities in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

The department said that the amount was paid by 62 foreign service suppliers, including the tech giants Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netfix, Apple. Thus, Vietnam is one of the four pioneering countries in ASEAN to collect tax from these foreign service providers.Read full text



-COVID-19 is no longer an infectious disease in Group A but downgraded to Group B from October 20, according to a decision issued on October 19 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

With the downgrade, based on Point b of Clause 1 and Clause 2 of Article 3 in the 2007 Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, COVID-19 prevention and control activities will be carried out in line with the regulations on Group B ones.Read full text/.