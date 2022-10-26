☕ Afternoon briefing on October 26
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
-President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam on October 26.
The visit, made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, holds an important significance in the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 when the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.Read full story
-Vietnam and Austria have developed excellent relations in a broad spectrum of sectors, said Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer.
The diplomat made the statement in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency as Vietnam and Austria are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year (December 1, 1972 - 2022), and the European country is marking its National Day on October 26.Read full story
- The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos held a ministerial-level meeting in Hanoi on October 26 to review the implementation of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in drug prevention and control.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc said the signing of the MoU is a concrete and important step to lift cooperation in fighting cross-border drug crime between the two countries to a higher level. Read full story
-Over 17.08 million Vietnamese people, or 37.01% of the workforce, had joined social insurance by the end of September 2022, up 537,000 people compared to the end of 2021, according to Vice General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Le Hung Son.
Speaking at a conference on October 26 in Hanoi, Son informed that as of late September, health insurance had covered over 87.4 million people, or 88.4% of the population. Read full story
-Labour federations across the country will spend about 500 billion VND (over 20.1 million USD) on organising activities and presenting gifts to labourers on the occasion of the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).
Under a plan set by the VGCL, 1 million labourers in difficult circumstances, including those who lost their jobs or were affected by natural disasters, will receive financial support worth at least 500,000 VND (20.1 USD). Read full story
-Officials participating in the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) have agreed to step up the opening of direct air routes linking Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh with some foreign member localities of this forum.
The agreements were reached during bilateral meetings between Quang Ninh and foreign officials within the EATOF 17 framework, which is taking place in Ha Long city of the Vietnamese province from October 25 to 27.Read full story
-A Vietjet Air flight with 350 international passengers on board from Almaty city of Kazakhstan landed at Cam Ranh Airport on October 25, marking the first direct flight from the Central Asian country to the central province of Khanh Hoa.
Bui Quoc Dai, deputy managing director of the Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co. Ltd, said his firm coordinated with Vietjet Air to carry international visitors from Kazakhstan to Khanh Hoa in a package tour.Read full story
-The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, in coordination with Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV), on October 25 held a seminar entitled “Tourism companies join hands to promote the image of Dak Lak – an elephant-friendly destination”.
Participants at the event were briefed on the Government’s regulations related to ivory, and inspection and management of wild animals, handling of ivory-related violations in Dak Lak and recommendations to business establishments.Read full story/.
