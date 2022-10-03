☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 3.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 3.
- The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 3 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The participants are scheduled to opine and make decisions on reports and projects on major issues relating to the country’s socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022, the socio-economic development plan and state budget estimate for 2023, and the state finance-budget plan from 2023 to 2025. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCB Association) made its debut in Ottawa on October 1, meeting the Vietnamese and Canadian business communities’ demand to meet, connect with and support each other during trade and investment activities. Read full story
- The export turnover of aquatic products topped 8.5 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 38% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP). Read full story
- Budget carrier Vietjet will be offering attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally every Monday from now to December 19. Read full story
- A concert celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US will take place at Hanoi Opera Theatre on October 7, according to the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO). Read full story
- A music and fashion festival themed “Canh buom do tham” (Crimson sails) took place in Tuoi Tre Park in Hanoi on October 2, helping connect Russian community living in Vietnam and Vietnamese people studied and worked in Russia. Read full story
- Hanoi will build a national dossier for Mo Muong to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, heard a conference held in the capital city on October 3.
Mo Muong is a job and also a performance practiced at funerals, religious festivals, and life cycle rituals by the Muong ethnic group. The art consists of Mo prayers and performances, by Mo practitioners, or Mo artisans. Read full story
- Despite their defeat in the match against Japan on October 2, Vietnam’s national futsal team enter the quarterfinals in the 2022 Futsal Asian Cup as it ranked second in Group D. Read full story./.