☕ Afternoon briefing on September 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee began its 26th session in Hanoi on September 12 with seven bills and three draft resolutions tabled for discussion.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the draft Land Law (revised), the draft Law on Social Insurance (revised for the second time), draft Archive Law (revised), draft Law on National Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation, the draft Law on Organisation of People’s Courts (revised), the draft Capital Law (revised), and the draft Law on Credit Institutions (revised). Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong on September 12 attended the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 academic year of the National Defence Academy - the leading military scientific research and training centre of the army and Vietnam at large.
He requested the academy to continue working to increase the quality of education and training and actively contribute to improving the capacity of officers to meet requirements of the nation building and safeguarding in the new situation. Read full story
- The Vietnam Academy of Social Science (VASS) held a seminar on Chinese studies in the new context in Hanoi on September 12, on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the Institute of Chinese Studies (ICS).
In his opening remarks, ICS Director Nguyen Xuan Cuong noted that over the past three decades, it has effectively carried out fundamental research, policy advisory, and human resources training, contributing to promoting people-to-people diplomacy and friendly relations between Vietnam and China. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 12 said that Vietnam wants to join world-leading retailers like Walmart in forming comprehensive inclusive sustainable ecosystems with long-term commitment to benefit sharing in the consumer goods supply chain.
Speaking at a reception with senior vice president of general merchandise and apparel sourcing of the US’s Walmart Avaneesh Gupta in Hanoi, Ha said Vietnam has strengths in workforces, infrastructure, and socio-political stability, and has become one of the leading consumer goods producers and exporters in the world. Read full story
- Coastal localities in the Mekong Delta continue making efforts to better prevent and control illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing ahead of the fourth fact-finding trip by a European Commission (EC) delegation this October.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in terms of IUU fishing in 2017. It will be followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved. Meanwhile, a “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU. Read full story
- The electronics sector accounts for 17.8% of Vietnam’s industrial sector, placing the nation among the world’s top 15 largest exporters of this kind of product.
The sector primarily manufactures electronic products, computers, and optical products. According to a report from the Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), last year it achieved an export turnover of over 114 billion USD, up 6% year-on-year and accounting for over 30% of the country's total. Read full story
- Vietnam News, the English language daily newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) jointly organise a seminar themed "Vietnam-Japan cooperation toward green growth" in Hanoi on September 12 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Attending the seminar are delegations from various Vietnamese ministries and sectors such as the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT); representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO); leaders of several provinces and cities in Vietnam, along with experts and businesses from both countries. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to buy 50 narrow-body Boeing 737 Max aircraft in a deal worth 10 billion with the US group Boeing.
A memorandum of understanding for the deal was signed between the two sides on September 11, on the occasion of President Joe Biden’s State visit to Vietnam. It holds a special significance in the context that the two nations have elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Read full story./.