Politics Vietnam, US legislatures push ties in science, tech, environment A delegation from the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment and the Vietnam-US Friendship Parliamentarians' Group had a busy trip to the US from September 21–28.

Politics Vietnam values development of partnership with China Vietnam attaches great importance to consolidating and developing its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said in a video-recorded speech to congratulate the 73rd National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2022).

Politics Can Tho helps consolidate Vietnam-India strategic partnership The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Can Tho city held a get-together on September 29 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Politics Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival concludes A ceremony was held in Laos’s Savannakhet province on September 29 to wrap up the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival and celebrate the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.