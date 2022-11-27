Business Efforts to export bird’s nests to China via official channels Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has signed the Protocol on requirements for quarantine, inspection and veterinary hygiene for bird’s nests of Vietnam to be exported to China after the document was inked by the General Department of Customs of China.

Int'l conference discusses green finance for sustainable development An international conference was held in Hanoi on November 25 to seek the enhancement of cooperation with global investment institutions to mobilise green finance for State-owned enterprise (SoE) restructuring and sustainable development.

Vietnam, Denmark cooperate in production, management of organic products The Danish Embassy in Hanoi on November 25 held a workshop on organic production, and certification and management of organic products to share experience between the two countries in this field.

Vietnamese firms seek cooperation opportunities in US market A delegation of over 30 Vietnamese enterprises is paying a fact-finding tour to the US market from November 20 to December 1, with an aim to build effective business strategies in the global economy through digital transformation and innovation.