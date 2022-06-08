Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs suggests Vietnam, Italy expand cooperation Vietnam and Italy should step up cooperation in trade and investment, while expanding their collaboration in other fields, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on June 7.

Politics Peace, friendship insignia conferred upon Australian Ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on June 7 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

Politics Legislators discuss on-lending, government loan guarantee The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of June 7 discussing the transfer of on-lending and government loan guarantee into state budget allocation, as part its ongoing third session.

Politics Religious cooperation beefs up Vietnam-Laos ties A visiting delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, headed by its Chairman Vu Hoai Bac, held talks to those from the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) Central Committee in the Lao capital of Vientiane on June 7.