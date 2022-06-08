Agriculture, finance, banking issues to be raised at NA’s hearing session on June 8
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan answers questions at the NA. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will continue with the question and answer (Q&A) session on June 8, as part of the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly, with a focus on agriculture and rural development, finance and banking.
In the morning, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and other Cabinet members will continue to clear up concerns regarding agriculture and rural development.
For finance and banking, issues to be raised include the implementation of Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic recovery programme, price management, public procurement, inflation control, the equitisation of State-owned enterprises and divestment of State capital at enterprises, and the operation of the capital and stock markets, among others.
Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc will be the main person to field the questions. Deputy Prime Ministers Le Minh Khai and Le Van Thanh, other relevant ministers, the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, the Inspector General and the Auditor General will also join the session.
In the afternoon, the central bank’s Governor will answer banking-related questions. Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, the ministers of planning and investment, finance, construction and public security, the Inspector General, the Auditor General, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Prosecutor General of Supreme People's Procuracy will give further explanations.
