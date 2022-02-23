Business HCM City aims to help 3,000 firms enhance innovative capacity Ho Chi Minh City aims to help 3,000 local businesses strengthen their innovation capacity from nơ to until 2025, according to the city’s project to develop the local startup ecosystem in the 2021-2025 period.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ready to become self-reliant in technology Vietnam has 64,000 digital enterprises and the figure is on the rise, which is a good condition for the country to promote its technological self-reliance to rise stronger, according to General Director of FPT Nguyen Van Khoa.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Prize second season calls for nominations The second season of the VinFuture Prize has been launched with a focus on honouring outstanding scientific innovations that can help reimagine post-pandemic life and stimulate sustainable development.

Sci-Tech Long An attaches importance to human resources in digital transformation: official The Mekong Delta province of Long An is paying attention to human resources in digital transformation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa on February 17 while chairing a conference on results of the digital government building in 2021 and a plan for digital transformation in 2022.